JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €37.00 Price Target for HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HFG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €54.57 ($64.20).

Shares of ETR HFG opened at €49.84 ($58.64) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €46.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of €42.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion and a PE ratio of 44.20. HelloFresh SE has a 1 year low of €14.30 ($16.82) and a 1 year high of €56.40 ($66.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.58, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

