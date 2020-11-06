JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) a €52.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays set a €37.20 ($43.76) target price on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €43.57 ($51.26).

BNP stock opened at €33.88 ($39.86) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €32.15 and a 200-day moving average price of €33.42. BNP Paribas SA has a 52-week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 52-week high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

