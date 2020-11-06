JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €77.00 Price Target for Bayer (FRA:BAYN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BAYN. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bayer in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €71.19 ($83.75).

Get Bayer alerts:

Shares of Bayer stock opened at €43.80 ($51.52) on Tuesday. Bayer has a one year low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a one year high of €123.82 ($145.67). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €47.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of €57.25.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.