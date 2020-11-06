JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research report on Monday, July 27th. DZ Bank increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) from GBX 7,300 ($95.37) to GBX 7,500 ($97.99) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 7,300 ($95.37) price target on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 8,421.18 ($110.02).

Get AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) alerts:

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) stock opened at GBX 8,370.25 ($109.36) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $110.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.82. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a one year high of £101.20 ($132.22). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8,308.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8,455.71.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.