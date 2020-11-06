KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Insider Sells $87,400.00 in Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) insider Christopher Yea sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $87,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,698.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christopher Yea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 20th, Christopher Yea sold 7,942 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $138,905.58.

On Friday, October 16th, Christopher Yea sold 914 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $15,538.00.

Shares of KALV opened at $17.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.44. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $19.41. The stock has a market cap of $306.08 million, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 2.28.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.01). KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.45% and a negative return on equity of 37.71%. Equities analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on KALV. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. KalVista Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,113,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,472,000 after purchasing an additional 166,790 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $21,036,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $6,811,000. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 105.1% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 461,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 236,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,001 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

