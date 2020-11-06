KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Insider Sells $63,547.00 in Stock

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) insider Andrew Barrie sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $63,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average of $22.86. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.27. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $31.92.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 23.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KBR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in KBR by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in KBR during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in KBR during the first quarter valued at about $479,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in KBR by 117.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 15,440 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in KBR by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 490,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after buying an additional 12,819 shares during the period.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.