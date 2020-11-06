KeyCorp Raises Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $17.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Under Armour’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

UAA has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Under Armour from $5.00 to $9.91 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Under Armour from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, 140166 raised Under Armour from a negative rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.63.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $14.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.09. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $21.96.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 20,795 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth $7,274,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,758,000 after acquiring an additional 29,553 shares in the last quarter. 32.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

