Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) PT Set at CHF 54 by Barclays

Barclays set a CHF 54 price target on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LHN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 54 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 58 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 50 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 61 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 47 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 51.56.

Lafargeholcim has a one year low of CHF 50.40 and a one year high of CHF 60.

