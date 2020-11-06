Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 14.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Lam Research by 2.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in Lam Research by 146,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Lam Research by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 58,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its position in Lam Research by 10.9% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $380.34 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $181.38 and a 12-month high of $387.70. The stock has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.69.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 22.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 20.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $434.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Lam Research from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lam Research from $313.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, 140166 reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.67.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $5,749,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 14,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.01, for a total value of $5,211,193.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,719 shares of company stock valued at $14,382,932 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

