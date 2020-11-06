Laurentian Trims SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) Target Price to C$31.50

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) had its price objective decreased by Laurentian from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$33.17.

Shares of TSE:SNC opened at C$19.22 on Monday. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$17.50 and a 52-week high of C$34.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO)’s payout ratio is -2.52%.

In other news, Director Zine Edine Smati acquired 2,941 shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$22.43 per share, with a total value of C$65,964.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$91,758.84.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

