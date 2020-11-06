Lawrence E. Golub Purchases 15,000 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,663.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 0.66. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $18.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.23.
Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $73.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.14 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GBDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golub Capital BDC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.
Golub Capital BDC Company Profile
Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.
