Lawrence E. Golub Purchases 15,000 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,663.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 0.66. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $18.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.23.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $73.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.14 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 43.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,287,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $271,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997,163 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 246.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,634,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,697,000 after buying an additional 1,875,452 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,639,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,105,000 after buying an additional 470,908 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 20.1% during the second quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 1,995,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,252,000 after acquiring an additional 333,470 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 25.2% in the second quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,497,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,441,000 after acquiring an additional 300,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

GBDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golub Capital BDC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

