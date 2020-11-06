Liberum Capital Raises Shanta Gold Limited (SHG.L) (LON:SHG) Price Target to GBX 30

Shanta Gold Limited (SHG.L) (LON:SHG) had its price objective raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 30 ($0.39) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of SHG stock opened at GBX 16.50 ($0.22) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $142.11 million and a P/E ratio of -52.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 17.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.83. Shanta Gold Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 20.50 ($0.27).
About Shanta Gold Limited (SHG.L)
