Liberum Capital Raises Shanta Gold Limited (SHG.L) (LON:SHG) Price Target to GBX 30

Shanta Gold Limited (SHG.L) (LON:SHG) had its price objective raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 30 ($0.39) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of SHG stock opened at GBX 16.50 ($0.22) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $142.11 million and a P/E ratio of -52.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 17.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.83. Shanta Gold Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 20.50 ($0.27).

About Shanta Gold Limited (SHG.L)

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gold mining, development, and exploration in Tanzania. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned New Luika Gold Mine property located in Songwe district of South Western Tanzania. Shanta Gold Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey.

