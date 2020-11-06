Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF-B)’s (LGF/B) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF-B) (OTCMKTS:LGF/B) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS:LGF/B opened at $6.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average is $7.42.

About Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF-B)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment operations in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks.

