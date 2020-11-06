Loop Capital Raises Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target to $350.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $285.00 to $350.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $323.70.

MPWR opened at $356.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 108.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $130.12 and a 1 year high of $357.47.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $259.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 79.05%.

In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.33, for a total value of $978,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,048 shares in the company, valued at $341,993.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total value of $1,210,104.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 284,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,135,948.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,134 shares of company stock valued at $25,378,337 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,010,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $950,475,000 after buying an additional 78,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,291,000 after acquiring an additional 12,863 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 764,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,295,000 after purchasing an additional 124,071 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 726,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,260,000 after acquiring an additional 32,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 668,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,440,000 after acquiring an additional 29,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

