LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Receives “Hold” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their hold rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LyondellBasell Industries from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.36.

NYSE LYB opened at $74.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.16. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $98.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 71.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 195.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

