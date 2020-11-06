LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Receives “Hold” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their hold rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LyondellBasell Industries from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.36.
NYSE LYB opened at $74.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.16. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $98.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 71.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 195.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
