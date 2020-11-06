Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

MLVF has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malvern Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Malvern Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

MLVF opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. Malvern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $23.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $7.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 million. Equities analysts forecast that Malvern Bancorp will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLVF. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 1,222.1% in the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 746,461 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after buying an additional 690,000 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Malvern Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,003 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,661 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 618,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,876,000 after purchasing an additional 145,057 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

