Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Lowered to $325.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $365.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.33 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.35 EPS.

MA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $314.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Truist lifted their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $348.18.

Shares of MA opened at $316.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $288.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.73. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total value of $9,905,894.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,122 shares in the company, valued at $9,567,385.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,210,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 370,258 shares of company stock worth $116,545,818. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.9% in the second quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

