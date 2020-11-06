MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) (TSE:MAV) Upgraded to “Buy” by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) (TSE:MAV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has C$6.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$4.00.

MAV has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$5.08.

Shares of TSE MAV opened at C$4.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.90. The firm has a market cap of $148.18 million and a PE ratio of 36.31. MAV Beauty Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.78 and a 1 year high of C$5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.00, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) (TSE:MAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$41.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$28.97 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MAV Beauty Brands Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) Company Profile

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

