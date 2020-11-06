MediPharm Labs Corp. (LABS.TO) (TSE:LABS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of MediPharm Labs Corp. (LABS.TO) (TSE:LABS) in a report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a C$2.00 target price on the stock.

LABS has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on MediPharm Labs Corp. (LABS.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of MediPharm Labs Corp. (LABS.TO) from C$2.15 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Pi Financial lowered their price objective on shares of MediPharm Labs Corp. (LABS.TO) from C$1.75 to C$1.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of MediPharm Labs Corp. (LABS.TO) stock opened at C$0.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.84 million and a PE ratio of -5.70. MediPharm Labs Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.78 and a 52-week high of C$5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.20.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates for derivative products in Canada and Australia. It also provides cannabis contract processing services to licensed producers and growers; and tolling services to licensed cultivators in Canada.

