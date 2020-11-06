Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Upgraded by TD Securities to Buy

TD Securities upgraded shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has $8.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

MERC has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC raised Mercer International from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub raised Mercer International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mercer International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercer International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mercer International from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.33.

MERC opened at $6.82 on Monday. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $13.44. The stock has a market cap of $449.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average of $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $333.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.34 million. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mercer International will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is -325.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mercer International stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Mercer International worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

