Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meridian Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of Meridian Bancorp stock opened at $12.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $632.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Meridian Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $20.86.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 23.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 7.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,454 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 130,166 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 208,073 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 59.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,743 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

