MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) EVP Sells $165,000.00 in Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Timothy Edwin Lang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Timothy Edwin Lang sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $181.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.50. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $187.00. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,514.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the second quarter worth $98,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the third quarter worth about $137,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 345.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSTR. Citigroup raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

