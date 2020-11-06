Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.
TIGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Millicom International Cellular from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Millicom International Cellular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Millicom International Cellular currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.33.
Shares of Millicom International Cellular stock opened at $30.83 on Monday. Millicom International Cellular has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $49.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.55 and its 200-day moving average is $27.83.
Millicom International Cellular Company Profile
Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.
Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.