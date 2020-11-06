Mind Medicine (MindMed) (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) Price Target Raised to $2.00

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $1.75 to $2.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock opened at $0.97 on Monday. Mind Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.46.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile
