Mind Medicine (MindMed) (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) Price Target Raised to $2.00

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $1.75 to $2.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock opened at $0.97 on Monday. Mind Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.46.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a neuro-pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines to improve health, promote wellness, and alleviate suffering. The company is primarily focusing on developing a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine to address the opioid crisis.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.