MKM Partners Increases Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $20.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target increased by MKM Partners from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities started coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial raised Devon Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Devon Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Truist raised Devon Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.48.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 3.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average of $10.87. Devon Energy has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $26.98.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. Devon Energy’s revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,406,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 602,091 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. AXA lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 15,506 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,499,871 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $514,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

