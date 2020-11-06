Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monroe Capital from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCC opened at $6.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.07. The firm has a market cap of $143.78 million, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.29. Monroe Capital has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Monroe Capital had a negative net margin of 20.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that Monroe Capital will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRCC. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 1,361.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 12,938 shares during the period. 19.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

