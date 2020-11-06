Moody’s Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 918 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 856% compared to the typical volume of 96 put options.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total value of $3,207,438.00. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 941.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 144.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 245.9% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at $49,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.67.

MCO stock opened at $291.06 on Friday. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $164.19 and a 52 week high of $305.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

