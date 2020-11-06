Morgan Stanley Analysts Give ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) a €7.50 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PSM. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.80 ($6.82) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Independent Research set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €12.35 ($14.53).

ETR:PSM opened at €10.87 ($12.79) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has a 1 year low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a 1 year high of €14.41 ($16.95). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €10.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of €10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

