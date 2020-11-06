Morgan Stanley Boosts Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $160.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aptiv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Aptiv from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.72.

Get Aptiv alerts:

NYSE:APTV opened at $104.78 on Monday. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $105.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.24.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total transaction of $418,360.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,607,825.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 7,142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.