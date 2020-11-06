Morgan Stanley Lowers NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target to $52.00

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut NuVasive from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut NuVasive from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.06.

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $44.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.29 and a 200-day moving average of $55.39. NuVasive has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $81.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -203.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.38.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.31. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. NuVasive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 4,146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,821,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $566,813,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589,922 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,042,305 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,014,000 after purchasing an additional 74,101 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,230,000 after purchasing an additional 26,035 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,761 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,956,000.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

