Morgan Stanley Raises The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target to $31.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CG. Bank of America raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.14.

CG stock opened at $27.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.90 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average of $26.64. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $496.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 24,510 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $625,250.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,659.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 267,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 65,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 8,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

