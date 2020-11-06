Morgan Stanley Trims Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Target Price to $17.00

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Outfront Media from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Outfront Media from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.29.

Outfront Media stock opened at $15.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.89. Outfront Media has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $31.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.22). Outfront Media had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $282.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Outfront Media’s revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Outfront Media will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OUT. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 74.2% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,327,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,659,000 after buying an additional 2,695,228 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 153.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,114,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,983 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the second quarter worth about $14,269,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,128,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,354,000 after acquiring an additional 822,961 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 83.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,323,000 after acquiring an additional 654,474 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

