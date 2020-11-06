Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) PT Lowered to C$5.00 at TD Securities

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of TSE:MRT.UN opened at C$4.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $276.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.68, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.91. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 1 year low of C$4.14 and a 1 year high of C$12.74.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

