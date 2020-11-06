MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €150.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €148.00 ($174.12) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Independent Research set a €137.00 ($161.18) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($140.00) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €144.85 ($170.41).

Get MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) alerts:

Shares of MTX stock opened at €166.30 ($195.65) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94. MTU Aero Engines AG has a one year low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a one year high of €289.30 ($340.35). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €150.77 and its 200-day moving average price is €147.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.