National Bank Financial Boosts Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$11.50

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

APR.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.00 to C$10.75 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$9.25 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

APR.UN opened at C$10.48 on Monday. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a one year low of C$5.30 and a one year high of C$12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.61.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.