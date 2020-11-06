National Bank Financial Lowers Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target to C$22.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of D.UN stock opened at C$18.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.77. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$15.21 and a one year high of C$36.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.37, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

