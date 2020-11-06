National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an outperform overweight rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. National Energy Services Reunited has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NESR opened at $6.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $592.02 million, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.85. National Energy Services Reunited has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $9.53.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 4.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Energy Services Reunited will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NESR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 246,130 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 81,190 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 16,662 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 411,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 226,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.58% of the company’s stock.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; hydraulic fracturing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and primary and remedial cementing services.

