NCC Group plc (NCC.L) (LON:NCC) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of NCC Group plc (NCC.L) (LON:NCC) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised NCC Group plc (NCC.L) to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a report on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 233.40 ($3.05).

Shares of NCC opened at GBX 205.08 ($2.68) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 187.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 174.77. NCC Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 125.40 ($1.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 236 ($3.08). The stock has a market cap of $492.14 million and a PE ratio of 49.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from NCC Group plc (NCC.L)’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. NCC Group plc (NCC.L)’s payout ratio is presently 119.05%.

NCC Group plc (NCC.L) Company Profile

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

