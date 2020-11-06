Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO)

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) in a research note released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

fuboTV stock opened at $14.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. fuboTV has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.56. The firm has a market cap of $700.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.20.

fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.17 million for the quarter.

In other news, Chairman Edgar Bronfman, Jr. bought 200,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc focuses on the provision of live TV streaming platform for sports, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

