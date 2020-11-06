New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target Lowered to $64.00 at BMO Capital Markets

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 1.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NEWR. Argus lowered New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on New Relic from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen lowered New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on New Relic from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on New Relic from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Relic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

New Relic stock opened at $65.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. New Relic has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $74.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.22 and a beta of 1.13.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). New Relic had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $166.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that New Relic will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,500 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $2,227,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Christenson acquired 9,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.72 per share, for a total transaction of $510,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,970.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,385 shares of company stock worth $4,343,127. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in New Relic by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,917,545 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $338,820,000 after acquiring an additional 41,606 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in New Relic by 21.1% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,642,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,887,000 after acquiring an additional 809,999 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in New Relic by 153.4% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,773,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,846 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in New Relic by 6.8% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,231,082 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,821,000 after acquiring an additional 78,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in New Relic by 5.7% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,118,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,086,000 after acquiring an additional 59,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

