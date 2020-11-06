Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%.

Shares of NR stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 3.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.67. Newpark Resources has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.50.

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems; and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids products, technical services, and other minerals to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.