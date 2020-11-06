Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) Director Sells $222,303.90 in Stock

Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) Director Donald J. Long, Jr. sold 3,570 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $222,303.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,118,033.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $62.14 on Friday. Nicolet Bankshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.33 and a fifty-two week high of $75.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.
Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $51.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares Inc will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently commented on NCBS. BidaskClub raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nicolet Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.
About Nicolet Bankshares
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
