Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) Director Sells $222,303.90 in Stock

Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) Director Donald J. Long, Jr. sold 3,570 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $222,303.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,118,033.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $62.14 on Friday. Nicolet Bankshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.33 and a fifty-two week high of $75.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $51.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares Inc will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCBS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 33.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NCBS. BidaskClub raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nicolet Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.