Nord/LB Reiterates €6.50 Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €6.50 ($7.65) target price by stock analysts at Nord/LB in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 18.63% from the company’s current price.

LHA has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.80 ($8.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.10 ($4.82) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €5.10 ($6.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Independent Research set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €6.30 ($7.41).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) stock opened at €7.99 ($9.40) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion and a PE ratio of -1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is €7.76 and its 200-day moving average is €8.48. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a fifty-two week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a fifty-two week high of €17.95 ($21.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.04, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

