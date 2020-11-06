Northcoast Research Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

Northcoast Research reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC) in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BC. B. Riley raised their price objective on Brunswick from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brunswick from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Brunswick from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $70.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $73.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.28 and its 200 day moving average is $59.83.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. Brunswick’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 3,746 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $243,714.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,011 shares in the company, valued at $846,495.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.4% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 0.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 185.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 5.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

