Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Novus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.08.

Shares of Novus Therapeutics stock opened at $22.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.03. The company has a market cap of $28.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.31. Novus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $27.32.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novus Therapeutics will post -14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Novus Therapeutics stock. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) by 160.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,785,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100,187 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL owned approximately 11.11% of Novus Therapeutics worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novus Therapeutics

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is OP0201, a surfactant-based nasal aerosol drug-device combination product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

