NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NOW had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. NOW’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DNOW stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $520.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.93. NOW has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.97.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DNOW shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of NOW in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

