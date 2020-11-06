Nucleus Financial Group (LON:NUC) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Nucleus Financial Group (LON:NUC) in a research note published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Nucleus Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

NUC opened at GBX 112 ($1.46) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 125.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 135.04. Nucleus Financial Group has a 52-week low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 182 ($2.38). The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80. The stock has a market cap of $101.25 million and a P/E ratio of 22.40.

Nucleus Financial Group (LON:NUC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported GBX 1.60 ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. Nucleus Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Nucleus Financial Group Company Profile

Nucleus Financial Group Plc operates an online wrap platform for the financial services industry. The company's wrap platform offers adviser users custody, trading, payment, reporting, fee-handling, research, and integration services across an open architecture universe, including cash, OEICs, unit trusts, offshore funds, structured products and listed securities, and investment trusts through a range of tax wrappers.

