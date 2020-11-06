Nucleus Financial Group’s (NUC) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Nucleus Financial Group (LON:NUC) in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Nucleus Financial Group in a research report on Monday.

Get Nucleus Financial Group alerts:

NUC stock opened at GBX 112 ($1.46) on Monday. Nucleus Financial Group has a twelve month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 182 ($2.38). The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80. The firm has a market cap of $101.25 million and a PE ratio of 22.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 125.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 135.04.

Nucleus Financial Group (LON:NUC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported GBX 1.60 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. Nucleus Financial Group’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Nucleus Financial Group Company Profile

Nucleus Financial Group Plc operates an online wrap platform for the financial services industry. The company's wrap platform offers adviser users custody, trading, payment, reporting, fee-handling, research, and integration services across an open architecture universe, including cash, OEICs, unit trusts, offshore funds, structured products and listed securities, and investment trusts through a range of tax wrappers.

Featured Article: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Nucleus Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucleus Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.