Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMP opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. Oasis Midstream Partners has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $18.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $302.61 million, a PE ratio of 44.75 and a beta of 2.69.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $66.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Oasis Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 63.34%.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

