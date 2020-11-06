Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) (LON:OCDO) Given Not Rated Rating at Shore Capital

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2020

Shore Capital reaffirmed their not rated rating on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) (LON:OCDO) in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

OCDO has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,815.23 ($23.72).

OCDO opened at GBX 2,557 ($33.41) on Monday. Ocado Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 994.01 ($12.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,550.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,195.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -148.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14.

Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; and operates Fetch, a pet store, as well as Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store.

Recommended Story: Outperform Rating

Analyst Recommendations for Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) (LON:OCDO)

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.