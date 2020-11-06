Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) (LON:OCDO) Given Not Rated Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their not rated rating on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) (LON:OCDO) in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

OCDO has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,815.23 ($23.72).

OCDO opened at GBX 2,557 ($33.41) on Monday. Ocado Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 994.01 ($12.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,550.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,195.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -148.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; and operates Fetch, a pet store, as well as Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store.

